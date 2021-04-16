Advertisement

Detroit-area lawmaker charged with drunken driving, resisting police

Jewell Jones
Jewell Jones(source: WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A state lawmaker faces drunken driving and other charges stemming from an April 6 crash into a ditch along I-96 in Livingston County.

Rep. Jewell Jones, a 26-year-old Inkster Democrat in his third term, was arraigned Friday. Charges include felony resisting and obstructing police officers and driving with a high blood-alcohol content of at least 0.17 %, more than double the limit.

Jones also is charged with reckless driving and possessing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol. A prosecutor says he had to be “tased” and pepper sprayed.

Jones’ lawyer says he’s presumed innocent.

