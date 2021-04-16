Advertisement

Detroit schools extend in-person class suspension into May

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Apr. 16, 2021
DETROIT (AP) - Michigan’s largest school district will continue to suspend in-person classes into May because of a surge in coronavirus cases in southeastern Michigan.

The Detroit Public Schools board voted in favor of the extension during a special meeting Thursday. It says it will consider the issue again on May 11.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti acknowledged that in-person classes could be scratched for the rest of the school year if virus rates don’t improve.

There are some exceptions. Teachers can go into classrooms if families want that instruction for their kids. Learning centers will also be open for students who want to take state tests.

