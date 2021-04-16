Advertisement

Drying out a bit

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough has some clouds in place this morning but as it moves further east we’ll see more sun break through. Temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year and we’ll get the chance to dry out a bit before the next chance of rain Monday.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 50s for most – a little cooler near Lake Huron. The further west you are the more sun you’ll see, while further east you’ll hang on to clouds a bit longer. Winds today will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph at times.

Tonight winds turn light, staying northerly. We’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible, especially inland.

Tomorrow we’ll begin the weekend with some sun before more clouds move in. We’ll see the chance of running into a stray shower but most will stay dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 50s.

