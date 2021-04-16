Flint Registry mailing 60,000 free reusable face masks to residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Every residence in Flint will be receiving two reusable face masks in the mail soon courtesy of the Flint Registry.

The organization, which links residents with resources for recovering from the Flint water crisis, began sending 60,000 face masks on Friday. Every household in the city should receive two of the masks.

“I wish we could mail vaccines, but I’m thrilled that we can help keep Flint families safe during this recent COVID surge while also promoting the Flint Registry,” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha. “The pandemic is not over, and we understand how difficult this year has been for our community navigating through a global pandemic while still recovering from the water crisis.”

Thousands of Flint residents have signed up on the registry to receive information about the water crisis recovery. The organization has made 20,000 referrals for health care, nutrition support and lead elimination resources since it launched.

The Flint Registry also can help with emergency referrals for food and health services during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Flint Registry was already helping us get connected, supported and counted. I’m so happy that now the Flint Registry is also getting us protected from this deadly virus,” said Bishop Bernadel Jefferson, a member of the Flint Registry Community Advisory Board.

The Flint Registry continues signing up residents affected by the water crisis for free services. Click here for the Flint Registry website, email flintregistry@hc.msu.edu, or call 1-833-GO-FLINT to sign up.

Everyone who enrolls will receive a $50 check in the mail.

