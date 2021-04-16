Halo Burger dining rooms closed again due to COVID-19

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Dining rooms at all Halo Burger locations around Mid-Michigan closed again this week due to rising COVID-19 spread in the region.

Each location will remain open for drive-thru and delivery service. The Birch Run location only will have its lobby available for travelers to use the restrooms and dine indoors with social distancing and face coverings required.

“We’ve been closely monitoring the growing health concerns in Michigan and are taking instruction from health and safety officials,” said Halo Burger co-owner David Walters. “As we continue to put safety first, we’ve made the decision to temporarily close dining rooms and strictly operate our drive-thru and delivery business.”

The drive-thru and delivery only service will continue until further notice. Click here for information about how to order Halo Burger delivery through Five Star Food Express or DoorDash.

Halo Burger also is offering its employees eight hours of paid time off to received a COVID-19 vaccine. They will receive the additional time off when they complete their vaccine regimen.

