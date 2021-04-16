Advertisement

Hurley Medical Center continues rolling out COVID-19 therapeutic treatments

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As hospital across Michigan approach capacity, the state continues to roll out new measures aimed at combatting the rising COVID-19 case numbers,

A Hurley Medical Center doctor said he’s seen the success of the antibody treatments being expanded in Michigan. He believes the treatment could play a key role for hospitals.

Dr. Michael Tupper, an emergency physician at Hurley, said he’s seen firsthand how effective monoclonal antibody therapy can be for COVID-19 patients.

“It’s not necessarily something you see right in front of you,” he said. “But what we see in the data in patients who are eligible and receive this therapy, we think compared to their baseline risk, they have a lower chance of ending up in the hospital later on.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state would be expanding the use of the monoclonal antibody treatment hoping to treat and help heal the sickest patients. Tupper said this could be a saving grace for hospitals as they approach capacity.

This antibody therapy treatment is used at Hurley Medical Center for patients who often have underlying health issues or are over age 65. Tupper says this treatment is used only shortly after symptoms appear and are diagnosed, but other treatments can be used later on.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's face mask order is expanding to include children age 2 to 4.
Michigan extends and expands face mask order to include younger kids
41-year-old dies after ATV rolls over, throwing him out
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer not backing down after CDC director calls for shutdown
Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
Eight Mid-Michigan hospitals reach over 90% or higher patient capacity
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
New Michigan COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations down, deaths highest in 4 months

Latest News

Halo Burger closed its dining rooms at all locations except Birch Run this week.
Halo Burger dining rooms closed again due to COVID-19
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases and more hospitalizations
Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
Michigan restaurants happy to stay open, accept continued capacity limits
Michigan's face mask order is expanding to include children age 2 to 4.
Michigan extends and expands face mask order to include younger kids