Hurley Medical Center continues rolling out COVID-19 therapeutic treatments

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As hospital across Michigan approach capacity, the state continues to roll out new measures aimed at combatting the rising COVID-19 case numbers,

A Hurley Medical Center doctor said he’s seen the success of the antibody treatments being expanded in Michigan. He believes the treatment could play a key role for hospitals.

Dr. Michael Tupper, an emergency physician at Hurley, said he’s seen firsthand how effective monoclonal antibody therapy can be for COVID-19 patients.

“It’s not necessarily something you see right in front of you,” he said. “But what we see in the data in patients who are eligible and receive this therapy, we think compared to their baseline risk, they have a lower chance of ending up in the hospital later on.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state would be expanding the use of the monoclonal antibody treatment hoping to treat and help heal the sickest patients. Tupper said this could be a saving grace for hospitals as they approach capacity.

This antibody therapy treatment is used at Hurley Medical Center for patients who often have underlying health issues or are over age 65. Tupper says this treatment is used only shortly after symptoms appear and are diagnosed, but other treatments can be used later on.

