I-75 closing overnight in Bay County next week for bridge demolition

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Travelers on I-75 will want to get through the 5-mile construction site in Bay County by 9 p.m. every night next week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning overnight closures of the freeway from Monday night to Thursday night while crews demolish the deck of the Parish Road overpass.

The freeway will close between Beaver and Linwood roads at 9 p.m. each night and reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning. A detour will be posted to direct drivers east on M-13 and the U.S. 23 connector around the project.

Northbound and southbound traffic on I-75 will be open during the daytime hours with lane closures in place for the ongoing construction.

The Parish Road bridge work is part of a $29 million project to resurface 5 miles of I-75 between Beaver and Cottage Grove roads. Contractors also will be working on the I-75 overpass above Beaver Road later in the project.

