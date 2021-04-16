Late season snow could be heading for Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ah, spring. The season of flowers, budding trees, green grass, allergies, and for Michigan – snow.

Yes, snow.

The atmospheric setup going into the middle part of next week is showing a likely chance for accumulating frozen precipitation Monday night into Tuesday.

As of Friday evening, a cold front is expected to move through late Monday night into Tuesday morning. A potent storm system then rides up that cold front and over the Lower Peninsula. As this system brings moisture, with the cold air in place behind the front, Mid-Michigan will see snow fall across our area.

Exact amounts of snow have yet to be determined. The ABC12 First Alert Weather team will follow the forecast closely as more data becomes available through the weekend.

As of Friday night, if the storm track doesn’t change, the region will likely see a couple of inches. If the cold front moves faster, the snow move southeast. If the cold front moves slower, Mid-Michigan could see a rain-snow mix.

Another issue with this forecast will be temperatures falling into the 20s after the snow passes. Wednesday morning through Friday morning could have temperatures in the middle 20s. For areas seeing flowers bloom early, this could be damaging to those plants.

This is also a good reminder of the Mother’s Day rule for planting. Hold off on putting any sensitive plants outdoors, because it could be a huge waste of money and time to plant earlier.

