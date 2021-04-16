Major construction ahead: MDOT starting 18-month rebuild of I-69 in Flint next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the largest road construction projects in Mid-Michigan for this season begins on I-69 in Flint next week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is starting a $100 million project to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 between Dort Highway and Fenton Road on Monday. The project also includes maintenance work on 20 ramps and bridges, including the I-475 interchange.

The project is scheduled to last until November 2022 depending on how much weather affects construction.

Traffic flow on I-69 will be maintained in both directions with lane closures and traffic shifts. Ramps on and off the freeway in the construction zone will be closed throughout the project.

The deteriorating stretch of I-69 is one of the last sections in Genesee County to be rebuilt or repaved in the past several years. The bridge maintenance will extend the service life of each structure and the I-69/I-475 interchange.

The entire project is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan bonding plan, which borrowed money to add or accelerate freeway construction around the state.

