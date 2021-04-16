MDOT spending $4.2 million to continue repairing M-65 after 2020 floods

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Eleven months after devastating floods in Mid-Michigan, the Michigan Department of Transportation is still working on repairs to damaged roadways.

MDOT is spending $4.2 million to replace 11 damaged culverts along M-65 around Twining in Arenac County. The damaged structures include large culverts allowing Big Creek and Jose Drain to flow underneath the roadway.

M-65 remains closed from U.S. 23 to Main Street in Twining. The posted detour takes drivers several miles west through Omer to Walker Road and back to Twining. The detour will remain in place until the culvert repairs wrap up in July.

Contractors will close one lane of M-65 at a time from Twining north to Leggett Road. Temporary signals will be in place to control traffic during that phase of the project.

Heavy rains in May 2020 caused historic flooding throughout Arenac County. The rainfall overwhelmed the Edenville and Sanford dams to the west in Gladwin and Midland counties that week, causing both structures to fail.

