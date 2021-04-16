Michigan reports nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases and more hospitalizations

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After two days of declines, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan bounced back with the second highest daily increase on record and the largest one-day total so far this year.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,955 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 779,777. Only the 9,779 new cases on Nov. 20 was a higher daily increase for the state.

State health officials reported 40 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,771.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing declined slightly on Thursday but remained among the highest this month with nearly 53,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained steady at 14.68% on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a slight increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients for the first time in three days. As of Friday, 4,183 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 24 from Thursday. Of those, 3,982 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just under 17.8% of Michigan’s inpatient hospital beds are occupied by patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased on Friday while the number of patients on ventilators decreased. Michigan hospitals were treating 873 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 491 of them are on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are 25 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and six fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 7.562 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 3.79 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3.247 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 525,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 5.788 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.393 million people statewide. About 44.1% of Michigan’s population age 16 or older has received at least one dose of vaccine while 29.6% are considered fully vaccinated.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 29,521 cases and 754 deaths, which is an increase of 419 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 18,382 cases and 536 deaths, which is an increase of 146 cases.

Arenac, 870 cases, 27 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Bay, 9,152 cases and 300 deaths, which is an increase of 123 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,756 cases, 69 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Gladwin, 1,682 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Gratiot, 2,793 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Huron, 2,777 cases and 63 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases.

Iosco, 1,549 cases and 65 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases.

Isabella, 4,618 cases, 79 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 67 cases.

Lapeer, 6,710 cases and 150 deaths, which is an increase of 93 cases.

Midland, 5,810 cases, 72 deaths and 5,270 recoveries, which is an increase of 60 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,198 cases and 34 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Oscoda, 448 cases and 21 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Roscommon, 1,449 cases, 43 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Sanilac, 3,337 cases and 90 deaths, which is an increase of 67 cases and four deaths.

Shiawassee, 4,931 cases, 88 deaths and 3,602 recoveries, which is an increase of 76 cases.

Tuscola, 4,322 cases and 143 deaths, which is an increase of 71 cases.

