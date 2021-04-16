Murder mysteries: Investigators in three counties working to solve puzzling 2020 deaths

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Open murder cases in Bay, Huron and Midland counties have investigators following leads several months later.

No arrests have been made in any of the three cases, but police say they are making progress in determining what happened to each of the victims.

The deaths of Thelma Hofman, Heidi Dowd and Ricky Bailey have baffled police in three counties that typically see very few homicides.

Autoplay Caption

Hofman was found dead in her home around 4:30 a.m. Nov. 11 -- Veterans Day. A man called medical crews to the home in Midland County’s Mount Haley Township in after he found Hofman lying on a floor in the home, thinking she had a medical condition.

Emergency medical crews discovered 70-year-old Hofman actually was suffering from a gunshot would while they were treating her. Police believe the deadly gunshot was fired from outside the home.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office served another search warrant at Hofman’s residence on Thursday, where they discovered some new information. Sheriff Myron Greene said detectives are working on two different theories for Hofman’s murder, but he could not elaborate further.

In Bay County, investigators are waiting on lab results from evidence obtained in the death of 36-year-old Heidi Dowd. She was shot and her body burned before it was located last August behind a vacant school building in rural Mt. Forest Township.

In Huron County, a reward of up to $4,000 remains for information in the Dec. 30 shooting death of 59-year-old Ricky Bailey. Intruders broke into his home near Bad Axe that evening and shot him several times, leading to his death.

Investigators have considered a few theories, including the possibility that Bailey was mistaken for a former resident of the home. He had moved to the residence just days before the murder, so police believe the assailants may have been targeting a former resident.

The Bay, Huron and Midland county sheriff’s offices are asking anyone with information about any of the murders to give them a call.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.