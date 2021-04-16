“Now Hiring:” Mid-Michigan businesses struggle to find help, grapple with labor shortages

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) (4/15/2021)--Now hiring...

Signs posted across the ABC12 viewing area ask for help, but increasingly, that help doesn’t come.

ABC12 peeled back the curtain on the consequences of COVID-era staffing shortages in one local community and what they might mean moving forward.

“We have lots of hiring signs,” Jamie Furbush, president and CEO of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce explained. “it’s a challenging time I think for businesses.”

ABC12′s cameras found at least one help wanted sign in the window of this business in downtown Frankenmuth, particularly hard hit by the struggle to find employees.

“This time of year, traditionally, our businesses would start ramping up for the summer season,” Furbush related. “Some of our restaurants that would start hiring this time of year normally see a good flow of applications are seeing none whatsoever or very, very few.”

Now a familiar hurdle nationwide as the pandemic stretches into its second year. Jamie Furbush’s job is to pinpoint practical solutions.

“There’s a lot of concern about how to keep their doors open,” she said. “It’s not just our tourism industry jobs… there’s jobs in many, many different industry sectors.”

Long-time Main Street staple Tiffany’s told this reporter staff shortages had forced them to cut their hours. They’ll now be closed Monday and Tuesday, simply because they don’t have the people in place to fill those shifts.

“Sitting on this side of the desk, it’s scary,” Bronner’s Personnel Manager Crissy Dutcher related. “It really is.”

On the other side of town, Christmas megastore Bronner’s watched its neighbors ongoing struggles with no small measure of concern.

“It’s not even that they’re not getting the right applicants, they’re not getting any applicants. So, we are very nervous going into the season,” Dutcher explained. “It’s nerve racking watching it from this end, but for us, we’re still in the slow season. We’re going to hope that things maybe turn around a little bit.”

As the lack of labor makes its presence known, Furbush said, a special meeting planned for Friday promises to explore options and attempt to minimize the impact.

“It’s just a small meeting of the minds to figure out how we can help our local businesses tackle this issue,” she said. “Because certainly, we can’t make people come in and apply.”

