Advertisement

Union, automakers headed for fight over battery plant wages

General Motors world headquarters in downtown Detroit.
General Motors world headquarters in downtown Detroit.(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The United Auto Workers union is calling on General Motors to pay full union wages at electric vehicle battery factories, thrusting what was a festering conflict into the spotlight because automakers want to pay less.

The union says in a statement about GM’s announcement Friday that it would build a second U.S. battery plant that the company has a “moral obligation” to pay the higher wages.

A joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solutions will build the $2.3 billion plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.  A similar plant already is under construction in Lordstown, Ohio.

GM said wages at the plant will be determined by the joint venture.  

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old dies after ATV rolls over, throwing him out
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Gov. Whitmer not backing down after CDC director calls for shutdown
Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
Eight Mid-Michigan hospitals reach over 90% or higher patient capacity
If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.
Pfizer: 3rd COVID vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months
Michael Cook and his fiancee received a 24-hour notice of eviction before GCCARD notified them...
Genesee County family says rental payment help is a godsend after job loss

Latest News

Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
Michigan restaurants happy to stay open, accept continued capacity limits
Michigan's face mask order is expanding to include children age 2 to 4.
Michigan extends and expands face mask order to include younger kids
M-65 around Twining has been closed for nearly a year after historic flooding.
MDOT spending $4.2 million to continue repairing M-65 after 2020 floods
The Flint Registry is mailing two of these reusable face masks to every household in the city.
Flint Registry mailing 60,000 free reusable face masks to residents