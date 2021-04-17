Seasonable weekend ahead, forecast turns wintry this week

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - A very seasonable weekend is shaping up for Mid-Michigan but all eyes will be on this upcoming work week as Old Man Winter eyes a return to the area.

It’s a chilly start out there this morning and you may need to scrape off the windshield early on. We’ll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine today with a few pop-up showers during the afternoon. It does appear most of us will stay dry but a slightly better chance at some shower activity in the Thumb. Highs today are in the middle to upper 50s. On Sunday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees.

A significant shift in our weather is expected this week after a strong cold front pushes through late Monday. We’ll start the day dry, but shower chances will increase as a cold front approaches the area during the afternoon. Since the cold front won’t arrive until late in the day, it looks like we’ll get into the 50s and 60s, with cooler temperatures further north. Once this front arrives, rain showers may try to mix with a little snow late in the day.

After that cold front moves through, it will stall out southeast of us and then a developing storm system will ride up it into the Great Lakes region Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now, most of Mid-Michigan would be on the cold side of the system and that means snow is possible for our area. There are a ton of variables still at play here and with it being late April, there is a large degree of uncertainty with how exactly this will play out. Right now, accumulating snowfall is certainly possible, especially from the Tri-Cities and southeast late Tuesday into Wednesday. Since this is still a few days out, we won’t talk specifics but definitely something we’ll be keeping an eye on in the coming days. One thing that is certain is that we all will be seeing well below normal temperatures as daytime highs will struggle to get out of the 30s Tuesday with overnight lows in the 20s.

