Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We saw a mix of sun and clouds, along with normal temperatures near 60 degrees, for this time of year to start our weekend.

Sunday will be another dry day.

We’ll see a good mix of sun and clouds once again, with afternoon highs back up into the upper 50s to around 60.

However, next week is another story.

You may want to keep your scraper, shovel or snow blower on stand-by, as a storm system approaches on Tuesday, along with significantly colder air that could turn this into a decent mid-week snow event!

On Monday, a cold front will slide across mid-Michigan, producing a few evening rain showers.

Prior to those showers, we’ll have temperatures in the 50s.

It’s Tuesday into Wednesday that we’ll be watching closely.

A storm system will ride up the dividing line between warmer air to the south and colder air to the north.

The exact track is still yet to be determined, but it is looking likely, the southern parts of mid-Michigan, especially from the Great Lakes Bay Region, Thumb and I-69 corridor could see some flakes fly, beginning Tuesday evening and lasting into Wednesday morning.

Several longer range models (EURO & CMC/GEM) are hinting at a major snow event.

While, another model (GFS) is only suggesting a couple of inches.

This has happened a number of times before this winter, when it appears we’ll get walloped, only to see a glancing blow.

This far out, there are too many variables to forecast heavy snow at this point in time, more than 3 days out from the start.

Just be prepared for colder weather mid-week with highs only in the 30s and 40s for a few days.

We’ll get back into the 50s heading into next weekend.

