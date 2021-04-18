Advertisement

Man shoots wife after he leaves children in car outside bar

Police say a bullet grazed the woman but she was able to drive away.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - (4/18/21) - A 29-year-old man who allegedly left his daughter and son -- ages 6 and 4 -- alone in a car while he spent time in a Detroit bar has been arrested after his wife was shot.

Detroit police say the 28-year-old woman went to the westside bar about 1:15 a.m. Saturday after her eldest child telephoned and said she was afraid. She got into the car and her husband began shooting at the vehicle with two guns. She suffered a grazing gunshot wound but was able to drive away.

Multiple slugs struck the vehicle. Police said the children were not struck by the gunfire.

Officers arrested the husband and recovered the guns.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

April Snow Michigan
Late season snow could be heading for Mid-Michigan
Michigan's face mask order is expanding to include children age 2 to 4.
Michigan extends and expands face mask order to include younger kids
The Savoy Bar and Grill
UPDATE: Iconic Saginaw Bar still open despite rumors, announcements to contrary
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Christopher Weakley
Delta College coach exits, police report indicates he was target of racial slurs

Latest News

A total of 9 departments are being used to put out the fire.
Official: Firefighters not told child was in burning home
McLaren
Thumb-area hospital using COVID therapy to keep new admissions down
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
A Michigan mother is begging people to practice COVID-19 safety protocols as she sits in an...
Mom pleads for precaution after 16-month-old contracts virus