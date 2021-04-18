MSP: 16-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (4/18/2021)--A 16-year-old has died from his injuries following a shooting in the City of Saginaw, according to Michigan State Police.

Law enforcement responded to North Harrison Avenue between Holland and Miller around 8:00 Saturday evening.

They found the victim, who wasn’t named by investigators, had been shot multiple times.

The 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries, according to State Police.

The investigation continues. It was not clear whether a suspect was in custody at the time of publication.

