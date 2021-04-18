Nice end to the weekend, weather turns wintry this week

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ll see a very pleasant end to the weekend with some sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures, but all eyes continue to be on this upcoming work week as accumulating snowfall remains in the forecast.

A few overnight showers have moved out of the area, and we’ll stay dry throughout the day today. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine as highs climb into the 50s and lower 60s. Into Monday, we’ll start the day dry, but clouds will increase throughout the morning hours. A strong cold front will arrive early in the afternoon and will move through the area from northwest to southeast. It will have a few showers with it so make sure you pack the umbrellas tomorrow. Highs will be cooler in the north (where the cold front moves through first) in the lower 50s but towards the I-69 corridor, middle to upper 50s are expected.

Attention then turns to a developing area of low pressure that is expected to move into the Great Lakes region Tuesday into Wednesday. Accumulating snow remains a real possibility as colder air will be in place after that cold front moves through the day before. The track of this low will be key for where the heaviest snow falls. Overnight, computer models did shift the track a bit south and east, which would keep the highest snowfall totals over metro Detroit. With that being said, at least a few inches of accumulation is possible for our area, especially along and south of I-69 and in the eastern Thumb. With this still being a few days out, exact details are still being worked out and this track can shift further north so check back for updates. Most of this snow would fall late Tuesday into early Wednesday so the Wednesday morning commute would be impacted the most.

Another thing to note is that frost and freeze conditions are expected this week, too, especially Tuesday and Wednesday night so planting today is definitely not recommended. Warmer air will quickly move back in by the end of the week.

