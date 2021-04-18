Advertisement

Official: Firefighters not told child was in burning home

Investigators say several adults asked firefighters to save dogs in the house but never mentioned a child.
A total of 9 departments are being used to put out the fire.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT - Police in Detroit have launched an investigation after people living in a home that caught fire failed to tell firefighters an 18-month-old girl was inside.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell tells The Detroit News for a story Saturday that firefighters rescued the toddler from the burning eastside home on April 5.

Several adults were outside and asked firefighters to save dogs that were in the burning house. A firefighter noticed a crib and saw the child.

Fornell says the girl was taken to a hospital where it later was learned she had “injuries inconsistent with being trapped in a fire.” Police and Children’s Protective Services were alerted. The child was placed with another guardian.

