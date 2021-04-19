Black bear killed in hit-and-run crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a black bear on I-75 in Flint Township early Monday.

The full grown bear was found dead on the freeway near Beecher Road around 1 a.m. Michigan State Police say the vehicle involved left the scene before troopers arrived.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources was notified of the incident and took custody of the bear carcass to continue the investigation.

