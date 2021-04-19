Advertisement

Black bear killed in hit-and-run crash on I-75

This black bear was found dead on I-75 near Beecher Road in Flint Township.
This black bear was found dead on I-75 near Beecher Road in Flint Township.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a black bear on I-75 in Flint Township early Monday.

The full grown bear was found dead on the freeway near Beecher Road around 1 a.m. Michigan State Police say the vehicle involved left the scene before troopers arrived.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources was notified of the incident and took custody of the bear carcass to continue the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State police will be out over the holidays, making sure everyone is staying safe.
MSP: 16-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Saginaw
April Snow Michigan
Late season snow could be heading for Mid-Michigan
Man shoots wife after he leaves children in car outside bar
A total of 9 departments are being used to put out the fire.
Official: Firefighters not told child was in burning home
The Savoy Bar and Grill
UPDATE: Iconic Saginaw Bar still open despite rumors, announcements to contrary

Latest News

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Whitmer says Michigan COVID-19 infections could be dropping
U.S. 23 crash
Multiple semi-trucks rolled over in a crash on southbound U.S. 23 near Lahring Road in Fenton...
Southbound U.S. 23 closed in Fenton Township after crash
ABC12 Digital News Desk Is Live