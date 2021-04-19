Advertisement

COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to ease up on scrubbing the countertops.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have increased the amount of disinfecting they do to protect themselves from the virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of an impact on viral transmission.

CDC officials worry that people could get a false sense of security about COVID-19 and might not place as much importance on other measures like mask wearing and keeping an appropriate distance from others.

They also warn against misusing disinfectants, including drinking them or spraying them on your skin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple semi-trucks rolled over in a crash on southbound U.S. 23 near Lahring Road in Fenton...
Southbound U.S. 23 reopens in Fenton Township after multiple semi-trucks crash
This black bear was found dead on I-75 near Beecher Road in Flint Township.
Black bear killed in hit-and-run crash on I-75
Michigan State police will be out over the holidays, making sure everyone is staying safe.
MSP: 16-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Saginaw
April Snow Michigan
Late season snow could be heading for Mid-Michigan
Man shoots wife after he leaves children in car outside bar

Latest News

The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
MI DNR: Black bear sightings in lower Michigan not uncommon
Biden administration touts vaccines as all adults become eligible
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
Scrutiny of Tesla crash a sign that regulation may be coming