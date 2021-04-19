Advertisement

Flint River Watershed Coalition planning river clean up days

The Flint River in downtown Flint.
The Flint River in downtown Flint.(WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County group is asking for help with a clean up day this weekend.

The Flint River Watershed Coalition is hosting its first Flint River Clean-Up. The group is looking for anyone who is willing to come out and help clean the area from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Supplies are included, but participants should bring their own face covering.

Saturday’s cleanup locations are:

  • Atwood Stadium parking lot, 300 Stone St.
  • Flint Park Lake at the intersection of Winthrop and Marengo avenues.
  • Glenwood Cemetery at 2500 W. Court St.
  • Thread Lake at 249 Peer Ave.
  • Vietnam Veterans Park at 2000 James P. Cole Boulevard.

Another cleanup is planned on May 1 at the Cramton Park pavilion at 130 S. Monroe St. in Lapeer.

