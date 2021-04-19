Flint River Watershed Coalition planning river clean up days

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County group is asking for help with a clean up day this weekend.

The Flint River Watershed Coalition is hosting its first Flint River Clean-Up. The group is looking for anyone who is willing to come out and help clean the area from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Supplies are included, but participants should bring their own face covering.

Saturday’s cleanup locations are:

Atwood Stadium parking lot, 300 Stone St.

Flint Park Lake at the intersection of Winthrop and Marengo avenues.

Glenwood Cemetery at 2500 W. Court St.

Thread Lake at 249 Peer Ave.

Vietnam Veterans Park at 2000 James P. Cole Boulevard.

Another cleanup is planned on May 1 at the Cramton Park pavilion at 130 S. Monroe St. in Lapeer.

