Former eighth-grade teacher at Clarkston school accused of sexually assaulting student

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Livonia man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage female student several times while he was an eighth-grade teacher at a school near Clarkston in 2010.

The victim told investigators she was 14 when 37-year-old Jason William Dean engaged in sexual activity with her several times on school grounds, at afterschool events and other locations while she attended Cedar Crest Academy outside Clarkston in 2010.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation revealed evidence of repeated sexual activity between Dean and the student.

“I applaud this brave victim in coming forward to report this truly atrocious behavior by a teacher,” said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “Our teachers are supposed to be trusted mentors, role models and leaders for our children, and when one violates this trust, they must be held accountable and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Dean was a teacher and also coached soccer and basketball at Cedar Crest in Springfield Township when the alleged sexual assault took place 2010.

Investigators say Dean groomed the teenage student for a year or two before engaging in the alleged sexual assaults. He is accused of having sexual relations with the student or touching her inappropriately in a classroom, a car, a hotel and on an airplane during a class trip.

Police say Dean also rented an apartment, which he used solely to engage in sexual activity with the student. Detectives say he paid cash for a three-month lease of the unit and made utility payments.

Dean was working as a teacher at Northville High School and as a youth soccer coach when police arrested him in January. A search of Dean’s emails from Northville High School uncovered additional communications with students that were deemed inappropriate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police say he made incriminating statements to detectives about his activity during the investigation.

Dean pleaded no contest in Oakland County Circuit Court last week to five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing.

A plea agreement with the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office stipulates that Dean will serve a minimum of nine years in prison. The judge may exceed that sentence, which would allow Dean to withdraw his plea and request a jury trial.

A first-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction normally carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Police say anyone else potentially victimized by Dean should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit at 248-858-4984.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.