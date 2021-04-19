Getting colder

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front crossing through the state today will bring us scattered rain and help to cool us off. Another system moving in from the south later tomorrow will bring those further south the chance at some light snow.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 50s for most – near 50 further north and closer to 60 further south. We’ll hit highs around midday with temperatures falling through the afternoon. After starting with some sun clouds will move in, followed by scattered showers. Today will be breezy with a steady wind at 15-20mph, gusting to around 30mph, shifting from the SW to NW.

We’re then drier overnight into the start of tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be near 30 with a NW wind at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow’s highs will only be in the lower 40s with NW winds at 5-10mph. We’ll see wintry mix develop later in the day, changing to snow as temps drop. Closer to the bay you’ll see less than an inch, closer to the I-69 corridor you’ll see 1-3″ possible, particularly on grassy surfaces. The exact track may change a bit, changing those totals, so we’ll keep you updated.

We’ll be cold Wednesday and Thursday morning before warming to near 50 Thursday afternoon.

