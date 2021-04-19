Advertisement

Grand Blanc Township police clock 4 drivers at 100+ mph on I-75

The fastest this weekend was traveling 115 mph in a 70mph zone
Grand Blanc Township Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Grand Blanc Township are alarmed by a rising trend of speeding along I-75.

Police conducted a limited traffic enforcement effort on the freeway over the weekend and clocked four drivers at speeds well over 100 mph. The fastest was 115 mph, followed by one driver going 113 mph and two driving at 111 mph.

A fifth driver nearly reached triple digits, being clocked at 98 mph. The speed limit is 70 mph for the entire I-75 corridor in Genesee County.

All five drivers received speeding tickets and one of them was arrested for drunken driving, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

Police are concerned that drivers traveling at speeds near or above 100 mph have little time to react if something happens ahead of them. Other drivers are not expecting other traffic to travel at those speeds, which could lead to crashes or close calls.

