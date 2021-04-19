Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our weekend ended just the way it started with a decent amount of sunshine and seasonal temperatures for this time of year.

However, an approaching cold front will usher in several days of winter-like weather and the threat of sub-freezing temperatures that may impact fruit crops across the state.

Overnight, look for some passing clouds with temperatures down to about 40 degrees.

Ahead of a cold front, temperatures will make it to near 60 south and east, with cooler 50s north and west.

Everyone will begin to feel the colder air returning during the afternoon, as our wind shifts to the northwest.

A few stray showers are also possible.

Now, all that “hoopla” over a big winter storm is already falling apart.

The trend has been to move any accumulating snow farther south.

There could still be some snow showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the I-69 corridor and down to Lansing and Detroit.

I’m not looking for much whitening of the ground, since it’s pretty warm.

The Great Lakes Bay Region, Thumb and northern communities will just be cloudy.

We’ll continue to monitor and let you know if there is a turn to the north, which would mean more snow for mid-Michigan.

For now, it’s not looking like much at all.

Winter-like temperatures will hang around through Wednesday with afternoon highs both days from the upper 30s to low 40s.

We’ll get back into the 50s for the end of the week.

Our next chance of getting wet will be some rain showers next Saturday.

