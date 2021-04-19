Massive I-69 rebuild set to begin this week in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (4/18/2021)--Flint drivers may soon be seeing orange cones in their sleep--with a major, more than year-long project slated to get underway this week. MDOT, tackling a more than two mile stretch of I-69.

Commuters should pack their patience. The work here is expected to continue through November of next year.

The $100-million dollar project will see the Michigan Department of Transportation rebuild this 2.5-mile stretch of I-69 – bookended by Dort Highway and Fenton Road. Also in the scope of work: 20 some ramps and bridges, including the I-475 interchange.

The work will tackle one of the last deteriorating sections of the interstate in Genesee County, continuing a comprehensive repaving, rebuilding campaign, underway several years earlier.

On ramps and off ramps in the work area will close for the duration of construction. Traffic flow, however will remain open on both East and Westbound I-69, with traffic shifts and lane closures guiding drivers through the construction zone. Those measures will remain in place through November 2022.

The project marks the latest installment of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5-billion Rebuilding Michigan plan, financed with bond dollars to speed up construction on some of the state’s most badly damaged roads and bridges.

The bridge repairs and updates to other structures is expected to greatly extend their usable lifespans. Count on ABC12 for updates both on air and online.

