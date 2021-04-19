Advertisement

MDOT planning $10.5 million project to repair pavement and bridges along I-675

Project is scheduled to last for over a year until June 2022
(WBAY)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - I-675 in Saginaw County is the latest Mid-Michigan freeway to receive a major maintenance project this summer.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to spend $10.5 million on repairs to 8.5 miles of concrete pavement, along with maintenance on 36 bridges and culverts.

Contractors may begin setting up equipment for repairs to the Veterans Memorial Parkway bridge over I-675 this week, which would involve shoulder and intermittent lane closures. Later stages of the project will include work on the 14th Street and Michigan Avenue bridges.

Concrete patching along I-675 is expected to begin May 3 and last over a year through June 2022 depending on weather conditions. MDOT says crews will continue working through November this year and complete the project in April through June next year.

MDOT will release information about detours and closures throughout the project as they come up.

Drivers already have to contend with a major reconstruction and expansion of I-75 in the Saginaw area. MDOT already started the second year of a $61.5 million project to rebuild the I-75 interchange with M-46 and widen 2.4 miles of the freeway to four lanes in each direction.

This is the final stretch to widening I-75 to four lanes in each direction from Flint to Bay County.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple semi-trucks rolled over in a crash on southbound U.S. 23 near Lahring Road in Fenton...
Southbound U.S. 23 closed in Fenton Township after crash
This black bear was found dead on I-75 near Beecher Road in Flint Township.
Black bear killed in hit-and-run crash on I-75
Michigan State police will be out over the holidays, making sure everyone is staying safe.
MSP: 16-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Saginaw
April Snow Michigan
Late season snow could be heading for Mid-Michigan
Man shoots wife after he leaves children in car outside bar

Latest News

Unlock Michigan's U.P. Regional Director, Jake Putala, stands with the nearly 540,000...
Drive to repeal law Gov. Whitmer used for COVID-19 orders clears hurdle
Grand Blanc Township Police Department
Grand Blanc Township police clock 4 drivers at 100+ mph on I-75
Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Gov. Whitmer asks Congress to let banks serve marijuana businesses
400 block of East Broad in Chesaning.
Prosecutor: Michigan State Police won’t be charged for deadly shooting in Chesaning