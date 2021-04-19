MDOT planning $10.5 million project to repair pavement and bridges along I-675

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - I-675 in Saginaw County is the latest Mid-Michigan freeway to receive a major maintenance project this summer.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to spend $10.5 million on repairs to 8.5 miles of concrete pavement, along with maintenance on 36 bridges and culverts.

Contractors may begin setting up equipment for repairs to the Veterans Memorial Parkway bridge over I-675 this week, which would involve shoulder and intermittent lane closures. Later stages of the project will include work on the 14th Street and Michigan Avenue bridges.

Concrete patching along I-675 is expected to begin May 3 and last over a year through June 2022 depending on weather conditions. MDOT says crews will continue working through November this year and complete the project in April through June next year.

MDOT will release information about detours and closures throughout the project as they come up.

Drivers already have to contend with a major reconstruction and expansion of I-75 in the Saginaw area. MDOT already started the second year of a $61.5 million project to rebuild the I-75 interchange with M-46 and widen 2.4 miles of the freeway to four lanes in each direction.

This is the final stretch to widening I-75 to four lanes in each direction from Flint to Bay County.

