MI DNR: Black bear sightings in lower Michigan not uncommon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for the driver that hit and killed a full grown black bear in Flint. It happened around 1:00 Monday morning along I-75 near Beecher.

”I was like really terrified and scared.”

Salera Collins lives off South Graham Road and Gilbert in Flint Township. That is the area where a black bear was spotted yesterday that had the neighborhood on edge until Monday morning.

“We found out that the bear actually got hit by a car, so I was kind of devastated, because I was wondering like why the bear was here,” Collins said.

We took Collins’ concern to the experts at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“Their range here in the state is from a line at right about Clare County and Northward into the Upper Peninsula -- but we do occasionally get young males that wander down from that northern range,” said DNR spokesperson Holly Vaughn.

Vaughn says black bears right now are just waking up from hibernation and they’re hungry and looking for food sources or possibly a mate, leading some to venture off into new or different territory.

“They wander down south, and realize the resources aren’t as good as they are further north -- and they usually turn around and head right back up north,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn says black bear sightings aren’t generally common in mid-Michigan, but they do happen. She says a black bear was spotted in Owosso last week. She believes it could be the same bear that was killed.

In May 2018, a black bear was spotted in Midland and also Grand Rapids in the same week.

Vaughn says if you see a black bear or hear of one in your neighborhood, to be sure to remove all food sources and call the DNR.

The carcass of the bear that was killed has been turned over to the DNR for further investigation.

