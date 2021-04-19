Michigan COVID-19 statistics continue improving over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s COVID-19 situation appeared to continue improving over the weekend after setting new highs last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,530 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 8,574 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s increase was the smallest of last week while while the Sunday and Monday increase is 1,100 fewer than last week.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 793,881.

More than 46,100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 6,598 per day, which is about 130 more cases per day than last week’s daily average.

A total of 603,094 confirmed coronavirus patients are listed as recovered in Michigan on Saturday, which is an increase of 15,811 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers patients recovered if they survive 30 days beyond the onset of symptoms from the illness.

State health officials reported 69 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday and 61 deaths combined for Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,901.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained above 35,000 tests completed over the weekend. The percentage of positive tests continued falling slightly over the weekend to 13.24% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses reached a record level. As of Monday, 4,358 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 240 from a week ago. Of those, 4,158 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just over 18.72% of Michigan inpatient hospital beds are occupied by patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses. The previous record for COVID-19 hospitalizations was just over 4,300 set on Nov. 30.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased over the weekend. Michigan hospitals are treating 915 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 530 of them are on ventilators.

Since April 12, there are 108 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 184 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 7.709 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 3.892 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3.292 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 525,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 5.982 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.496 million people statewide. A total of 30.8% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 45.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 30,022 cases and 760 deaths, which is an increase of 501 cases and six deaths.

Saginaw, 18,680 cases and 539 deaths, which is an increase of 298 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 884 cases, 28 deaths and 603 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and one death.

Bay, 9,322 cases and 300 deaths, which is an increase of 170 cases.

Clare, 1,771 cases, 69 deaths and 1,250 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Gladwin, 1,697 cases, 40 deaths and 1,126 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Gratiot, 2,822 cases and 104 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases and one death.

Huron, 2,812 cases and 63 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases.

Iosco, 1,581 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases and one death.

Isabella, 4,655 cases, 79 deaths and 3,363 recoveries, which is an increase of 37 cases.

Lapeer, 6,849 cases and 152 deaths, which is an increase of 139 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 5,901 cases, 72 deaths and 5,270 recoveries, which is an increase of 91 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,215 cases and 34 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Oscoda, 455 cases and 21 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Roscommon, 1,458 cases, 43 deaths and 924 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Sanilac, 3,399 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of 62 cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 5,026 cases, 91 deaths and 3,602 recoveries, which is an increase of 91 cases and three deaths.

Tuscola, 4,421 cases and 144 deaths, which is an increase of 99 cases and one death.

