Prosecutor: Michigan State Police won’t be charged for deadly shooting in Chesaning

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers serving a search warrant at a Chesaning residence will not face charges for the deadly shooting of a resident.

The MSP Emergency Support Team was serving a high risk search warrant on behalf of the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team in the 400 block of East Broad Street around 6:20 a.m. Jan. 7 when 40-year-old John Neitling pointed a handgun through a hole in the wall at troopers, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

Troopers fired at Neitling and he later was found dead inside the residence. A woman inside the residence with Neitling when police arrived was not injured.

Prosecutors say undercover drug officers bought drugs from someone at the residence about 48 hours before obtaining the search warrant on Jan. 7.

Police activated the emergency lights on a Michigan State Police patrol car when they arrived and used a loudspeaker to announce their presence, according to investigators. Police told Neitling and the woman to come outside several times.

Emergency Support Team members wearing marked police uniforms went to the porch and were trying to gain entry through a locked door. They saw Neitling poke a hole in the the front wall of the house into the porch and aim a handgun directly at the police entry team, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Troopers then fired several gunshots at Neitling until they couldn’t see him anymore, prosecutors say. Michigan State Police sent a robot and a K-9 dog into the residence, where they found Neitling unresponsive. A small caliber handgun was sitting on the floor at his feet, prosecutors say.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police Second District in the Detroit area led the investigation into the shooting. The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office issued its findings and decision not to file charges against the troopers on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.