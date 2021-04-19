Advertisement

Shelter in place order issued for Standish during hazardous materials fire

A shelter in place order has been issued for the areas of Standish shaded in yellow due to a...
A shelter in place order has been issued for the areas of Standish shaded in yellow due to a hazardous materials fire involving lithium ion batteries.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANDISH, Mich. (WJRT) - Part of Standish has been placed under a shelter in place order while fire crews battle a blaze involving lithium ion batteries.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Washington Street near Court Street in Standish. Winds blowing from the west are sending a potentially toxic plume of smoke over part of the city.

The Standish fire chief and Arenac County Emergency Management issued the shelter in place order for residences and businesses one-half mile north, south and east of the fire.

Everyone in the area is asked to remain indoors, close all windows and turn off ventilation equipment that draws in air from outdoors. The shelter in place order will remain in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple semi-trucks rolled over in a crash on southbound U.S. 23 near Lahring Road in Fenton...
Southbound U.S. 23 reopens in Fenton Township after multiple semi-trucks crash
This black bear was found dead on I-75 near Beecher Road in Flint Township.
Black bear killed in hit-and-run crash on I-75
Michigan State police will be out over the holidays, making sure everyone is staying safe.
MSP: 16-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Saginaw
April Snow Michigan
Late season snow could be heading for Mid-Michigan
Man shoots wife after he leaves children in car outside bar

Latest News

Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan COVID-19 statistics continue improving over the weekend
MI DNR: Black bear sightings in lower Michigan not uncommon
Shiawassee SOARs meal program ‘on hiatus’ after funding dries up
Prosecutor David Leyton named "Champion for Crime Victims."
Genesee County prosecutor receives statewide award for helping crime victims