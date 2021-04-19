Shelter in place order issued for Standish during hazardous materials fire

STANDISH, Mich. (WJRT) - Part of Standish has been placed under a shelter in place order while fire crews battle a blaze involving lithium ion batteries.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of Washington Street near Court Street in Standish. Winds blowing from the west are sending a potentially toxic plume of smoke over part of the city.

The Standish fire chief and Arenac County Emergency Management issued the shelter in place order for residences and businesses one-half mile north, south and east of the fire.

Everyone in the area is asked to remain indoors, close all windows and turn off ventilation equipment that draws in air from outdoors. The shelter in place order will remain in effect until further notice.

