Southbound U.S. 23 closed in Fenton Township after crash

Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Emergency crews closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Fenton Township after a crash involving several rolled over semi-trucks Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. on U.S. 23 at Lahring Road near the Fenton rest area. Multiple semi-trucks were involved and some overturned.

A box truck that slowed for that crash got rear-ended by a car, which was wedged underneath the back tires, according to Genesee County Central Dispatch. A driver in the car was pinned inside until firefighters freed them with hydraulic rescue tools.

Several minor injuries but no serious injuries were reported after the crashes. Emergency crews were not immediately sure how many vehicles were involved in the crashes.

All southbound traffic on U.S. 23 was being diverted off the freeway at Thompson Road. Linden, Torrey or Fenton roads all would take traffic around the scene to Silver Lake or North roads, where southbound traffic can re-enter the freeway.

Emergency crews anticipate lane closures along southbound U.S. 23 for several hours while police investigate and clear the scene.

ABC12 News has a crew at the scene. Watch for updates on air and online as this story develops.

