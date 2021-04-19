Technical issue lets Metro Police Authority sergeant accused of drunken driving get lesser charge

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (4/19/2021) - A mid-Michigan police sergeant charged with driving drunk strikes a deal. The agreement allows him to not only keep his job, but he also avoids any legal penalties.

Greg RaCosta is a police officer with the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County, which serves Swartz Creek and Mundy Township.

Court records show he lives in Linden.

The Genesee County Prosecutor said he was pulled over in the City of Fenton in December 2019.

David Leyton explained the same issue that slowed down the case is to blame for why a plea agreement was necessary.

“He may have crossed the centerline, he was swerving in his lane of traffic, and that drew the attention of the Fenton police officer who pulled him over,” Leyton said.

According to court records that happened December 22, 2019 around midnight.

49-year-old RaCosta wasn’t charged until March 2nd last year, 3 months later.

The Metro Police Sergeant faced a judge on 3 misdemeanors -- driving what’s considered “super drunk” with a blood alcohol level of .17 or higher, plus having a gun in his possession while driving drunk and having an open alcohol container in his car.

The strictest penalty he could’ve faced is up to 180 days in jail for the DUI. His license could’ve also been suspended.

“Nobody’s above the law and everybody is treated the same. In this particular case, we had some evidentiary issues with respect to the blood, the breath sample, that we would have needed to be able to prove that he was driving under the influence,” the Prosecutor explained.

Leyton said either the machine that processed RaCosta’s breathalyzer test had some issues or there was a problem with the sample taken.

Because a fellow officer would’ve handled that, ABC12 asked if it’s believed RaCosta was treated differently.

“It’s not because he was a police officer,” Leyton said. “It’s because at the time some of the machines weren’t working properly, and the explanation given to me was, we had some evidentiary issues. So we made the decision that we would do the best we could, we got that agreement.”

The plea agreement charges RaCosta with impeding traffic. That civil infraction doesn’t even result in points on his license.

As part of the agreement, Leyton pointed out RaCosta was demoted and cannot be promoted. He’ll serve only as a patrol officer for Metro Police.

The Metro Police Authority’s Chief, Matthew Bade, provided this statement to ABC12:

“In December of 2019 a Sergeant with the Metro Police Authority was arrested for a traffic related incident in the City of Fenton. The Fenton City Police Department and the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office handled the criminal investigation and subsequent prosecution. An internal investigation was conducted by the Metro Police Authority and, as a result, the Authority took appropriate action. The Metro Police Authority takes such matters seriously and strives to maintain professionalism through accountability.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.