Advertisement

U.S. Postal Service hiring carrier assistants across Mid-Michigan

Dozens of jobs are available in rural and urban areas across the state
U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service(ky3)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring carrier assistants in several Mid-Michigan communities.

The positions start at $17.29 per hour and could be converted to career positions after two years. The U.S. Postal Service website shows 90 open jobs in Michigan, including dozens of rural and city carrier assistants.

Carrier assistants collect and deliver mail on walking or motorized routes. Weekday, weekend and holiday work are required.

All applicants must be:

  • 18 years old or a high school graduate.
  • A U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien.
  • Able to pass a background check, drug test and medical assessment.
  • Living within the daily commuting distance of the position.
  • A valid driver with a current license, safe driving record and two years of driving experience.

Carrier assistants are eligible for pay raises, paid vacation and access to health insurance.

Click here for a list of openings in Michigan and information about how to apply. All applications must be submitted online. The U.S. Postal Service will communicate with applicants via email during the hiring process.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State police will be out over the holidays, making sure everyone is staying safe.
MSP: 16-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Saginaw
April Snow Michigan
Late season snow could be heading for Mid-Michigan
Man shoots wife after he leaves children in car outside bar
A total of 9 departments are being used to put out the fire.
Official: Firefighters not told child was in burning home
The Savoy Bar and Grill
UPDATE: Iconic Saginaw Bar still open despite rumors, announcements to contrary

Latest News

Jason William Dean
Former eighth-grade teacher at Clarkston school accused of sexually assaulting student
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue...
Whitmer says Michigan COVID-19 infections could be dropping
U.S. 23 crash
Multiple semi-trucks rolled over in a crash on southbound U.S. 23 near Lahring Road in Fenton...
Southbound U.S. 23 closed in Fenton Township after crash