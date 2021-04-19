U.S. Postal Service hiring carrier assistants across Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The U.S. Postal Service is hiring carrier assistants in several Mid-Michigan communities.

The positions start at $17.29 per hour and could be converted to career positions after two years. The U.S. Postal Service website shows 90 open jobs in Michigan, including dozens of rural and city carrier assistants.

Carrier assistants collect and deliver mail on walking or motorized routes. Weekday, weekend and holiday work are required.

All applicants must be:

18 years old or a high school graduate.

A U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien.

Able to pass a background check, drug test and medical assessment.

Living within the daily commuting distance of the position.

A valid driver with a current license, safe driving record and two years of driving experience.

Carrier assistants are eligible for pay raises, paid vacation and access to health insurance.

Click here for a list of openings in Michigan and information about how to apply. All applications must be submitted online. The U.S. Postal Service will communicate with applicants via email during the hiring process.

