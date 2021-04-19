Advertisement

Whitmer says Michigan COVID-19 infections could be dropping

Michigan has led the U.S. in coronavirus daily new case rates for several weeks
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that COVID-19 recommendations will continue even after one of the nation’s top health officials said the state needs to close things down due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - After leading the nation’s COVID-19 daily case rate for weeks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday that Michigan could be seeing a drop in infections.

Whitmer has extended a pandemic order that limits business capacity and requires masks in public, but the Democrat has avoided further restrictions in place during previous surges, including suspending indoor restaurant dining.

She told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that cases could be beginning to slow down. She didn’t discuss specific data and Michigan doesn’t release coronavirus-related data on Sundays.

The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached a high for this year of 8,955 on Friday before falling below 6,000 on Saturday. Hospitalizations peaked at 4,205 last week before dropping back below 4,200 late last week.

Health officials said Friday that the seven-day average positivity rate had dropped in recent days to 17.1%, but remained above a December peak of 14.4%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

