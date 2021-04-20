Advertisement

16-year-old shot and killed while driving through Flint neighborhood

The shooting happened at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Civic Park neighborhood.
Michigan State Police says a 16-year-old was shot and killed a the intersection.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (4/20/2021) - A 16-year-old is dead after police say he was shot while driving through a Flint neighborhood.

Flint Police spent hours on the northside of the City Tuesday, responding to the shooting on West Dayton Street and Mt. Elliott Avenue.

The call went out at 10:45 a.m.

Neighbors were too afraid to speak up on camera. But a few mentioned they’re shocked not only a shooting happened, but also at how early it happened.

One neighbor heard 10-12 gunshots, another then witnessed a crash.

Many are re-thinking how safe they are in the Civic Park neighborhood.

A spokesman for Michigan State Police said a 16-year-old was inside the smashed car, seen near the intersection, when he was shot.

The shooting happened at West Dayton Street and Mt. Elliott Avenue.

The teenager did not survive.

It’s believed he crashed the car after he was shot.

A police source told ABC12 this was a drive-by shooting. The shooter took off.

“It’s just devastating overall, the violence that we’re having in our community,” said Dr. Daniel Moore, pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

The Church is located about a mile from the shooting.

“I wish they would just stop and think what the after effects of a murder is going to be on the family, on you personally, on your family, all of the people,” Dr. Moore said. “One shooting in our community affects the whole community. We’re all tied together in one way or another.”

That’s why Pastor Moore said the community can’t become immune to the violence. He’s asking everyone to remember that the person injured or even killed is a human being.

“We still have to be concerned as leaders, as pastors, as parents, as people in the community -- still be concerned about what’s happened in our community, let’s not get immune to it,” he explained. “Let’s not get used to it, you know, and just say hey ‘there they go again.’”

Pastor Moore doesn’t have an answer for how the community can put a stop to the violence.

He’s of course asking everyone to pray and is hopeful young people can start to participate in activities again soon.

He added that if any parents need help, churches are still open and pastors are happy to have a conversation or provide mentoring.

If you have any information about Tuesday morning’s shooting, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous.

