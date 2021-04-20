‘All Clear’ for shelter in place advisory issued for Standish during hazardous materials fire

STANDISH, Mich. (WJRT) - (04/19/2021) - ‘All Clear’ in Standish after a large battery fire made for some tense moments.

It happened this afternoon at Consumers Energy’s new battery installation, which is set to go online in early June.

The concern was a lot of gas, smoke, and potentially toxic fumes from the lithium ion battery.

ABC12 reached out to the Emergency Manager in Arenac County who says the shelter in place advisory ended around 7:00 Monday evening.

One Standish woman says she lives about 50 feet from the site, and when she heard about the advisory, her first thought was to tell as many people as she could.

”There are people around here who might be concerned what was going on and if I thought it was a need for me to be careful and close all the windows, I wanted all of them to be aware too,” Roxann Stewart said.

Stewart posted photos on her Facebook page as well as several community pages, and even reached out to neighbors who aren’t on Facebook.

ABC12 reached out to Consumers Energy for more information about the fire. A spokesperson says the fire was reported around 3:00 Monday afternoon. In one of the eight large battery containers, a worker was inside the unit working and noticed some sparks and flashes. He tried to extinguish it, but it developed into flames.

That one battery container is a complete loss, but the fire did not spread to the others. The one worker inside was able to get out without being hurt.

Stewart says after today, she has some concerns living so close to the site.

”If it caught on fire in the crate, would it catch fire once they install it? I’m hoping not. I’m hoping this was just an oops, and we don’t have to worry about our backyard being on fire,” Stewart said.

Even though there were some concerns earlier, the Midland and Bay City Rapid Response HAZMAT team was on the ground and verified the air and water are safe, and the Emergency Manager has lifted the shelter in place advisory.

Right now, the cause of the fire is not known, but Consumers Energy is working with the Standish Fire Department to figure that out.

According to battery manufacturer Honeywell, when exposed to fire, lithium ion batteries can rupture, leaking corrosive material and possibly toxic fumes.

Again, the shelter in place order has been lifted so authorities believe those risks are no longer a threat.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.