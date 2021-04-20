Capital Asphalt withdraws plans for controversial plant in Tyrone Township

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The people have spoken and an asphalt company says it got the message.

Capital Asphalt of Lansing withdrew plans for a controversial plant near U.S. 23 in southern Genesee and northern Livingston counties. That means the plant will not be built, but residents aren’t declaring victory yet.

Capital Asphalt applied for rezoning several parcels of land totaling about 150 acres near U.S. 23 and Center Road in Tyrone Township from agricultural to industrial use. The company also asked for a special use permit to build a sprawling asphalt plant on the site.

The plans drew a swift and significant negative reaction from residents around the site, who strongly objected to seeing the farmland turned into heavy industrial use.

“My primary concern was all the contaminants and air emissions and things leeching into our water. It was just too close to my family to feel comfortable,” said Sara Dollman-Jersey.

Capital Asphalt has told the township they have heard the concerns of residents and the company is withdrawing its application to build the plant.

“I think its wonderful news,” Dollman-Jersey said. “It’s certainly a step in the right direction.”

Tyrone Township Supervisor Mike Cunningham said his office received thousands of emails against the project with a just a few in support.

“Your residents should tell you what they want and what they don’t want,” he said. “Regardless of any benefit for the township, we all have to live here, and as elected officials we are residents too.”

Dollman-Jersey is still concerned that a rezoning application for the land has not been withdrawn

“If it gets rezoned, then I think there are a number of concerning industries that could have gone in next,” she said.

Cunningham said the rezoning is on hold for now. But Dollman-Jersey, who is part of a group called Residents for Community Preservation, plans to stay active.

“Given the current political climate, I was really inspired to see people come together and take a stand and work with the township to help get the information they needed,” she said.

Capital Asphalt declined to comment on the company’s decision to cancel the Tyrone Township project on Monday.

