Family pleads for justice after 37-year-old woman stabbed 9 times

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (4/20/2021) - Genesee Township Police need the community’s help in the search for a stabbing suspect. D/Lt. Robert Watters said 45-year-old Nathaniel Jermaine Ballard could be armed and is considered dangerous.

If you see him or know where he might be, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Ballard is wanted on multiple felony charges, including several connected to a stabbing in the Township one week ago.

“I’m just glad we’re not sitting here planning a funeral, you know, because it could have easily have went that way,” said Jennifer Marko.

She and her daughter Autumn spoke one-on-one with ABC12 Tuesday. They shared their 37-year-old cousin is expected to be okay after suffering 9 stab wounds.

Marko said she was hit all over her body.

“One of the stab wounds was in her neck. If he would have got any lower, he would have killed her instantly,” she explained.

Genesee Township Police believe 45-year-old Nathaniel Jermaine Ballard is responsible.

Officers responded to the woman’s home in the Pineview Estates, where Ballard also lives, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13.

Police and family confirm Ballard is the father to one of the woman’s 5 children.

“I know she was trying to get him out of her life. And that was how it all started,” Jennifer said. Her daughter, Autumn added, “He was drinking that night and she had told him there was no more alcohol, you need to leave.” “He just went crazy, jumped up and just started stabbing her,” Jennifer explained.

One week later, Ballard still can’t be found. So the police are asking for the community’s help locating him.

If you see Ballard, call 9-1-1 immediately. You’re asked not to engage with him because he may be armed.

“It’s unsettling,” Autumn said.

The Markos know Ballard’s criminal history well. He was charged, but eventually acquitted for a woman’s murder in Alcona County in 2016.

In Genesee County, he’s currently on probation for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence charges. Those are connected to a November 2019 incident with this same victim.

And Ballard was expected in court Wednesday on a September 2020 case that charged him with two counts of 4th degree child abuse and domestic violence.

He posted bond in that case in February.

“He should have never been released. Bond should’ve been revoked,” Jennifer said.

She believes that would’ve kept their cousin safe.

Now accused of stabbing her, Ballard is facing attempted murder, domestic violence and assault with a dangerous weapon charges.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is helping police get the word out about Ballard. They’re sharing his photo with a new “WANTED” poster.

You’ll notice several charges on it. Just three weeks before last week’s stabbing, Genesee Township Police got an arrest warrant to charge Ballard with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder in connection with this same victim.

If you or someone you love is a victim of domestic violence, there is help available. Click here for more information.

