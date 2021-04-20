Flint fathers clean up garbage strewn in Cook Park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A park has become an eyesore in the city of Flint.

With its updated basketball court and equipment, Cook Park is the kind of park most kids would like to visit. But parents avoid the park because of trash strewn all over.

Two Flint men said they were sick of looking at the trash and decided to do something about it. The men started cleaning up the park around noon Monday and made a vast improvement. They hope once they’re done, it will stay that way.

From the broken glass and trash thrown about, Cordell Barfield noticed the horrid condition of Cook Park in Flint nearly every time he drove by it.

“I think about my kids,” he said. “I think about all the glass. A lot of glass out here. Somebody could hurt themselves.”

Anthony Jones is also a parent. He too was disappointed with how trashed the park had become.

“I’ve got a daughter, so we go to all the different in the city of Flint and I don’t like taking her to the dirty ones,” Jones said. “I took a picture, posted them on Facebook and somebody gave me the idea, hey lets clean it up, so I said OK.”

That’s exactly what the two longtime friends decided to do on Monday. They rolled up their sleeves, picked up a broom and got to work. Jones says the condition of the park was even worse up close.

“I didn’t know it was it was this nasty until I actually pulled up here,” he said.

The men hope by spending their day off making Cook Park once again a safe and clean place for children to play, it will inspire others to do the same. They’re asking those who visit the park to consider this.

“I just want them to stop. I’m asking nicely for them to stop, because it’s unacceptable,” Barfield said.

They pointed out the park has several trash barrels, so people can throw away their garbage in the first place or help tidy up if they come across some trash that wasn’t disposed properly.

Jones and Barfield hope to get Cook Park completely clean in the next couple days. Anyone who wants to pitch in is invited to stop by.

