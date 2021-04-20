Advertisement

Flint fire investigators looking into how 3 vacant buildings burned in close proximity

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation is under way after at least three vacant businesses in close proximity to each other burned down over the weekend in Flint.

Flint fire investigators have called the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal’s Office to help determine what caused the fires. As of Monday, state fire investigators are not calling the fires suspicious, but people who live near them are worried about the possibility of more fires.

”I could like see it from my house I walked out in my driveway and like the whole sky was pretty much orange,” said Alexander DeSonia. “I don’t know, just speechless because I’ve driven past that building like everyday for over 10 years and now it’s just gone.”

He lives within walking distance from where the fires broke out -- one on Klock Korner and the other at the intersection of Davison Road and Franklin Avenue.

DeSonia hopes fire investigators find out why these building are burning down and also tear down any other vacant structures nearby so more fires won’t take place close to his home.

”The Klock Korner was so hot, it was almost unbearable,” he said. “I was probably at least 100 feet away and it was almost unbearable. It’s a little weird like usually like, there’s at least once a year there’s a house burns down you know like an abandoned house, but I haven’t seen like big like abandoned businesses being burned down like this -- especially like three in one night.”

The cause of all three fires remained undetermined on Tuesday.

