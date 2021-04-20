General Motors allowing employees to continue working at home after COVID-19

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, companies are looking toward the future what workspaces may look like after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

General Motors revealed a plan Tuesday that includes the continuation of some of employees working from home post pandemic. That is a reason why the automaker announced plans to close its Customer Care and Aftersales headquarters in Grand Blanc Township last month.

Workplaces at companies of all sizes have been forever changed by the global health crisis that has raged on for more than a year. COVID-19 sent employees home to work, and for many it will stay that way.

“As you know, no one’s going back to two workplaces that they haven’t been at any time in the immediate future, and work appropriately gives everyone an opportunity to think about, as, as we do get closer to returning to normalcy,” said Stuart Fowle, a brand communications manager for GM. “What should a workplace look like and what have we learned that is good from the past year and what have we learned that is an opportunity to change things.”

With GM’s “work appropriately” initiative, some Mid-Michigan employees will remain home based for work.

“I think honestly Flint is probably one of the best examples of just how diverse of a company we are, because we have heavy duty trucks being assembled in Flint, we have our Customer Care and Aftersales that we just recently said a lot of those jobs would would move to Warren, but what does that mean?” Fowle said.

He said workers at GM warehouses in Genesee County and manufacturing workers in Flint obviously require in-person work. So the company is focusing on how to continue maintaining a safe work environment for them.

About 1,000 workers assigned to the Grand Blanc Township offices near I-475 and Hill Road officially will be transferred to the Warren Technical Center in Macomb County. But many of those workers will continue working remotely for the foreseeable future.

“I know John Roth, our head of Customer Care and Aftersales, has been really engaged in communicating with his teams up there in Grand Blanc to talk about what the future looks like for them in particular,” Fowle said.

The final plan for what these individual workplaces will look like in the future is still yet to be determined.

“A two day a week remote vs. in an office balance may not work for some teams like it would for others,” Fowle said. “Some of our jobs like mine personally could be done at home realistically every day.”

Grand Blanc Township Supervisor Scott Bennett estimates Genesee County would lose about $400,000 in tax revenue per year due to the Customer Care and Aftersales office closure and the township itself will lose about $70,000 in revenue annually.

