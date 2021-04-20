Advertisement

Grand Rapids Police Department, awaiting Chauvin verdict, sets up barriers

From left: Derek Chauvin and George Floyd
From left: Derek Chauvin and George Floyd(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s second-largest city has placed concrete barriers around the police department.

Grand Rapids is preparing for protests when a verdict emerges in the trial of a former Minneapolis officer.

Grand Rapids had some of Michigan’s worst violence last May after the death of George Floyd. Police cars were set on fire, businesses were damaged and downtown windows were smashed.

City officials expect people to be “emotional and passionate” whatever the result of Derek Chauvin’s trial.

Grand Rapids officials say the right to free speech and peaceful assembly will be respected. But at the same time, they’re warning that some people might turn to “chaos and destruction.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Multiple semi-trucks rolled over in a crash on southbound U.S. 23 near Lahring Road in Fenton...
Southbound U.S. 23 reopens in Fenton Township after multiple semi-trucks crash
This black bear was found dead on I-75 near Beecher Road in Flint Township.
Black bear killed in hit-and-run crash on I-75
A shelter in place order has been issued for the areas of Standish shaded in yellow due to a...
Shelter in place order issued for Standish during hazardous materials fire
Unlock Michigan's U.P. Regional Director, Jake Putala, stands with the nearly 540,000...
Drive to repeal law Gov. Whitmer used for COVID-19 orders clears hurdle

Latest News

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Michigan Republicans detail $13 billion plan to spend COVID-19 relief money
Sen. Tom Barrett is a Republican from Charlotte.
Michigan lawmakers raise $105,000 to pay for National Guard meals
I-69
MDOT starting $100 million I-69 rebuild in Flint this week despite cold weather
Plans for a controversial asphalt plant in Tyrone Township have been withdrawn.
Capital Asphalt withdraws plans for controversial plant in Tyrone Township