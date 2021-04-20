Advertisement

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Temperatures across Mid-Michigan cruised through the 50s Monday ahead of a pretty strong cold front.  While the front did support some rain and gusty winds, the bigger deal is that much colder air will now make a move into the area.  Lows overnight will surround the 30-degree mark as the clouds break up a little bit for the late-night period.

Tuesday may begin with a little bit of sunshine, but the trend for the day will be for the clouds to quickly thicken-up.  Highs Tuesday will generally be in the middle 40s as westerly winds prevail.  By the end of the day, some wet snow will make a move into lower Michigan.  Right now it looks like the lion’s share of the snow will miss us to the south.

The best chance of snow will come Tuesday night, on into early Wednesday morning.  The southern parts of the area may even see some accumulation on grassy areas.  The trend for the afternoon will be for the snow to move out, and for the clouds to break up a little bit.  Even with some sunshine, highs Wednesday will range only from the upper 30s, to lower 40s.  Our “normal” high is now up near 60.

