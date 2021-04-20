Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures were noticeably cooler across Mid-Michigan Tuesday as readings had to fight to move up to around the 40-degree mark.  For this time of the year, we should see upper 50s during the afternoon.  A little bit of snow will fly across the area overnight.  In general, the farther south you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the better the chance.  At best, a little bit of snow may cover the grass in a few areas, so it doesn’t look like the Wednesday morning drive will be impacted very much.

The bigger weather story in the colder air we now have in place.  To be more specific, temperatures early Wednesday morning and again Thursday morning, will likely dip into the 20s in many areas.  Also, temperatures during each of the next few night will likely stay below the freezing mark for several hours.  This may well result in damage to plants and trees that have already begun to grow and bloom.  A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire ABC12 viewing area through Wednesday morning.

As we close out the workweek, we should warm up pretty well.  After a cold start Thursday morning, temperatures for the afternoon will move back up to around 50-degrees with partly sunny skies expected.  Temperatures Friday morning should stay above the freezing mark with readings cruising to near the 60-degree mark for a high, courtesy of bright sunshine.  We will see more clouds for the weekend, so temperatures will drop back a little bit.  There will also be some rain, but I don’t see anything that will last all day. - JR

