MDOT starting $100 million I-69 rebuild in Flint this week despite cold weather

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has their work cut out for them this spring with half a dozen new construction projects kicking off this month.

The largest involves rebuilding 2.5 miles of I-69 between Dort Highway and Fenton Road in Flint over the next two years. MDOT says fickle Michigan weather could play a part in how the $100 million project progresses.

“We’ve already done a lot of maintenance in this area and we’ve reached a point where the pavement cant really be patched,” said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall.

The I-69 project is funded through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuild Michigan program. Contractors started work on Monday and Hall said the wintry weather forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday nights won’t keep crews from starting on time.

“Really at this point in the game, the contractor is looking to mobilize, getting equipment ready,” she said. “They’ll be looking at setting up the barrels and traffic shifts to move traffic over. We’re shifting traffic over to one side, so those things can still be done in less ideal weather.”

Contractors plan to start working on the westbound side of the freeway this summer and tackle the eastbound side next summer. Traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times with traffic shifts and lane closures.

Hall said the project will take significant time due to the extensive work that needs to be done. Crews will be tearing out the existing pavement all the way down to dirt, repairing several bridges and making other upgrades along the freeway.

“We do have some curves that are tight at times in wet or snowy conditions, especially when people are traveling at high speeds. So through this project, we’ll be able to make those curves less drastic,” Hall said.

The construction is set to finish in November of 2022. But if Mid-Michigan sees another wet summer, Hall said that could pose a roadblock.

“If we get some really significant periods of rain, that could really delay things,” she said. “They hit a point sometimes when the work zone is just too saturated for them to really do anything productively.”

