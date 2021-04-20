Michigan COVID-19 statistics continue falling from this month’s peaks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All three of the key COVID-19 statistics for Michigan continued falling, bolstering hopes that the state is past the worse of this spring’s surge in the illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,259 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 799,140. The number of new cases has dropped by over one-third from the peak of 8,955 set last Friday.

State health officials reported 85 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,986. That is the second highest daily death total in Michigan this month behind the 112 reported last Thursday.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady on Monday with nearly 35,000 tests completed, nearly equaling the daily totals over the weekend. The percentage of positive tests remained steady at 13.65% on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped after setting a record on Monday. As of Tuesday, 4,279 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 79 from Monday. Of those, 4,092 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just over 18.38% of Michigan inpatient hospital beds are occupied by patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased on Tuesday while the number of patients on ventilators decreased. Michigan hospitals are treating 919 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 529 of them are on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are four more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and one fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 8.078 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 4.257 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3.296 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 525,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 6.065 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 3.691 million people statewide. A total of 31.5% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 45.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Totals for Mid-Michigan counties were not available Tuesday because the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did not update local numbers.

