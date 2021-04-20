Michigan lawmakers raise $105,000 to pay for National Guard meals

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Senate approved a bill Tuesday allowing $105,000 of private funds raised by two lawmakers to reimburse the Michigan National Guard for meals during their deployment in Washington, D.C.

Republican Sen. Tom Barrett of Charlotte and Democrat Sen. Adam Hollier of Detroit both raised the money in response to inedible and undercooked meals that a caterer provided National Guard members under a government contract earlier this year.

Several members of the Michigan National Guard, who were in Washington to provide security around the U.S. Capitol, became ill after they were served raw or undercooked meat and spoiled food. Many soldiers stopped eating the catered food and purchased meals with their own money.

“It is unacceptable that the men and women serving in our capital were served unsafe and inedible food,” Barrett said. “Since the contractor failed to correct the problem, we felt it necessary to do what we could to make it right for these soldiers.”

House Bill 4019 would allow the more than $105,000 of private money raised by Barrett and Hollier to be sent to troops in Washington.

“Thanks to the generosity of so many people and the unanimous support of my colleagues we can show our appreciation to these soldiers,” Barrett said. “It is good for all involved when members from each side of the aisle can put our differences aside, come together and do what is right for those who serve and protect us.”

